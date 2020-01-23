Budget 2020: Will There Be Incentives To Buy Electric Vehicles?

There is a range of electric vehicles being launched and more will be coming this year. But will the Union Budget 2020 have more incentives for buyers of electric vehicles? That’s a question many in the auto industry are asking and putting on the wishlist which they hope Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will fulfill.

The past year has seen a significant uptake in electric vehicles in the two-wheeler segment and in the passenger fleet and cargo segments. That’s because the Indian government offers commercial fleet owners purchase subsidies under the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) Scheme as well as cuts in the goods and services tax (GST).

Vehicles that can go more than 200 Km on a single charge (powered by lithium-based battery techonology) are eligible for these subsidies.