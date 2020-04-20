BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh Passes Away
BMW Group India president and CEO Rudratej Singh,46, passed away on 20 April 2020. The cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained according to an official statement although some reports indicated it was a cardiac arrest.
Rudratej Singh joined BMW Group India on 1 August 2019. His demise comes at a time when BMW Group India was in midst of implementing measures to strengthen its dealer network across India. Arlindo Teixeira, Chief Financial Officer, BMW Group India has been appointed as the acting President in the interim.
Before joining BMW India, Rudratej Singh, or Rudy as he was known in the auto industry, was president of Royal Enfield India. He was part of the team that launched the 650 twins in 2018 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan before that.
Prior to Royal Enfield, Rudy worked with Unilever India for about 16 years as well as with Dabur India. He is a graduate from Delhi University and an MBA from IMT Ghaziabad.
For BMW India, this is the second top executive to die recently. The company lost its head of sales, Mihir Dayal, aged 40, to a battle with cancer a few weeks ago.
