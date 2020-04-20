BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh Passes Away

BMW Group India president and CEO Rudratej Singh,46, passed away on 20 April 2020. The cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained according to an official statement although some reports indicated it was a cardiac arrest.

Rudratej Singh joined BMW Group India on 1 August 2019. His demise comes at a time when BMW Group India was in midst of implementing measures to strengthen its dealer network across India. Arlindo Teixeira, Chief Financial Officer, BMW Group India has been appointed as the acting President in the interim.