BattRe Storie Electric Scooter Launched: Check Specs, Features & Price in India

BattRe, an electric vehicle company, has launched its new scooter Storie in India. The newly launched scooter is an addition to company's portfolio of electric vehicles, which includes electric scooters and a cycle.

Price in India: The BattRe Storie electric scooter has been launched at a starting price of Rs 89,600 (ex-showroom) in India. Interested customers must note that the above mentioned price is excluding state subsidies.