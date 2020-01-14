Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launched, Prices Start at Rs 1 Lakh

Bajaj Auto Limited has revived the Chetak brand for its scooters, but this time it’s electric. The Bajaj Chetak is back as an electric scooter, available in two variants. Prices start at Rs 1,00,000 for the drum brake Urbane variant and Rs 1,15,000 for the disc brake Premium model. It can be booked for just Rs 2,000 from January 15 in the cities of Bengaluru and Pune.

The scooter sports a retro design, similar to the lines of the original Bajaj Chetak, which had been in production since 1972 and was discontinued in 2005. It had a two-stroke internal combustion engine till 2002, after which it used a four-stroke.

The new Bajaj Chetak can go about 95 km on a single charge. It has a 4kW electric motor which puts out about 16 Nm of torque.