Auto Expo 2020: Top Cars & Bikes To Look Out For This Year
Auto Expo 2020 kicks of in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi on 7 February 2020 and will close on 12 February. Media will be covering the Auto Expo on 5 and 6 February 2020, so expect a slew of videos, photos and Instagram stories from Auto Expo 2020 - The Motor Show.
Here’s a ready reckoner of some of the cars and bikes you can expect to see at Auto Expo 2020 in order of their unveiling or launch at the event.
Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2020
The first event at Auto Expo 2020 this year is from Maruti. The company will be launching the updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza with a BS-VI 1.5-litre petrol engine. This will replace the existing diesel Maruti Brezza diesel. It will also have its future electric concept on display - The Futuro-e.
Renault at Auto Expo 2020
Renault’s focus at the Auto Expo this year is on electric vehicles. There will be two interesting electric vehicles on display among the others - the Renault Kwid electric and the Renault Zoe electric.
The Kwid electric has a 45 bhp motor and a 26.8 kWh battery with a range of about 270 Km. The Renault Zoe will have a larger 52 kWh battery and a claimed range of 400 Km. If launched it will compete with the Tata Nexon EV.
Tata at Auto Expo 2020
Tata Motors has quite a huge line up at Auto Expo 2020. There will be 12 passenger vehicles and a range of commercial vehicles too. Taking centre-stage will be the H2X concept (Hornbill), which was shown at Geneva 2019.
Tata will also have the updated Harrier being launched with a six-speed automatic transmission and sunroof option. Besides the Harrier it will also have the 7-seat version, the Tata Gravitas.
Hyundai at Auto Expo 2020
Hyundai has two new vehicles to showcase at the Auto Expo besides its existing line up of cars. Highlight will be the all-new Hyundai Creta, based on the iX25 that it sells in other markets. This will be shown on 6 February, while on 5 February, the company will be rolling out the face-lifted Hyundai Tucson. It will also have minor facelifts done on the Hyundai Verna, while the new Hyundai Aura will also get prominent space on the floor.
MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020
MG Motor India, which already has the Hector and ZS EV in the Indian market will be showcasing its next big launch for India – the MG Gloster. This is based on the Maxus D90 that’s sold in China and will compete with the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. It will likely have a 2-litre diesel motor putting out about 218 bhp of power.
Besides this it will have a small electric hatchback and a futuristic MPV on display.
Kia at Auto Expo 2020
Kia will be launching the Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo 2020. The prices for this luxurious MPV will be announced. Here’s a review of the Kia Carnival we did a short while ago.
Besides the Kia Carnival, the company will also show a compact SUV concept that will go on to become a rival to the Hyundai Venue (see sketch). It will also have the electric Kia Soul and Niro on display.
Suzuki at Auto Expo 2020
Suzuki will have a range of motorcycles on display at its stall in the Auto Expo. The Hayabusa will be there as well as the big Intruders. But what’s of interest is a 250 cc Suzuki Intruder and a 250 cc Suzuki V-Strom that will be giving company to its bigger siblings. It will also have the Burgman and Access range of scooters.
Mahindra at Auto Expo 2020
Mahindra will be showcasing its electric vehicle prowess at Auto Expo 2020. After having discontinued the Mahindra E2O, the company now is unveiling a range of electric vehicles. It will have the e-KUV100, the XUV300 in an electric version and possibly even an electric version of the Ford Aspire – after Mahindra’s association with the company.
Taking centre-stage is an electric concept called the Mahindra Funster that will have four electric motors – one on each wheel.
Great Wall Motors
A new Chinese company is entering India with a range of SUVs. Great Wall Motors, which recently was in talks to buy General Motors plant in Talegaon, is coming in with a range of SUVs. It will show case the Haval H9, H4 and a few other SUVs. It will also likely have a small electric car – the ORA R1.
Mercedes at Auto Expo 2020
Mercedes is the only luxury brand at the Auto Expo 2020 this year as the others have given it a miss. The company will showcase the Marco Polo van, a new GLA and a four-door AMG GT sedan. It will also likely have its electric EQ brand vehicles on display such as the EQC, based on the GLC.
VW & Skoda at Auto Expo 2020
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, as the group is now called will have its recently unveiled MQB AO IN platform vehicles on display such as the Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Vision IN. These compact SUVs will go up against the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. It will also showcase its motorsport range of vehicles.
