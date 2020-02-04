Auto Expo 2020: Top Cars & Bikes To Look Out For This Year

Auto Expo 2020 kicks of in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi on 7 February 2020 and will close on 12 February. Media will be covering the Auto Expo on 5 and 6 February 2020, so expect a slew of videos, photos and Instagram stories from Auto Expo 2020 - The Motor Show.

Here’s a ready reckoner of some of the cars and bikes you can expect to see at Auto Expo 2020 in order of their unveiling or launch at the event.