Audi Q7 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features
The all new Audi Q7 is available at a starting price of Rs 79.99 lakh.
Audi Q7: German automobile maker Audi on Thursday, 03 February 2022, launched facelift version of its new SUV, Audi Q7 in India.
Bookings for the same were already commenced by the company in January 2022.
“There is no better way to start the year than launching a car that has been an absolute favorite in India. The Audi Q7 has been an icon of our Q-range for several years and we are confident that the latest model will be as successful with its new look and upgraded features."Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India
Audi Q7 2022: Price in India
The all new Audi Q7 is available at a price of Rs 79.99 lakh for Premium Plus variant, while Audi Q7 – Technology variant is priced at Rs 83.33 lakh.
Interested customers must note that the above mentioned prices are ex-showroom.
Audi Q7 2022: Specifications and Features
Audi Q7 Engine
The new Audi Q7 comes with 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It churns out 340 hp and 500 Nm torque.
The top-speed of Audi Q7 is 250 km/hr, and as per the company claims, the SUV accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in 5.9 seconds.
Audi Q7 Exterior
Audi Q7 comes with a new front bumper with three dimensional effect, paired with Single-frame Grille.
The SUV sports Matrix LED headlamps with daytime running lights (DRL) at the front, and LED tail lamps at the bank.
Audi Q7 comes with Panoramic Sunroof.
The new Audi Q7 comes in five colour variants: Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey and Floret Silver.
Audi Q7 Interior and Connectivity
The interiors of Audi Q7 comes with two large touchscreens, and is equipped with features such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Audi Smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).
It houses a B&O Premium 3D sound system.
The new Audi Q7 is a 7-seater SUV with electrically foldable 3rd row seats.
It is also available in two interior colours – Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown.
