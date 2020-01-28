Ather Launches Upgraded 450X Electric Scooter For Rs 99,000

The company has preferred to use the open source version of Android, allowing them to remote control any diagnostics support for the two wheeler.

This entire package weighs in at 108 kilograms, so Ather has trimmed down the new version compared to its predecessor.

But what about the charging support? Ather says fast charging Ather Grid points (up to 200 by mid-2021) and Ather experience centres will be set up prior to the deliveries of the new scooter which have been planned from July onwards.

With the EV segment being showered with a slew of benefits, Ather will price it differently for regions. Which is why, for those in Delhi, the 450X will be available for Rs 85,000 (deducting the EV subsidies) and Rs 95,000 for people in Maharashtra, the price comes down to Rs 94,000.

But the overhead cost which includes battery warranty, charging support (through Ather grid) takes the price of the scooter to well over Rs 1.5 lakh, both for the Plus and Pro variants.

Ather will be manufacturing the the 450X depending on the pre-orders it gets over the coming days, and it’ll be intriguing to see if the company makes a similar impact in the EV segment but outside of Bengaluru this time.