Ather Launches Upgraded 450X Electric Scooter For Rs 99,000
Bengaluru-based startup Ather Energy has launched the second iteration of its electric scooter which is called the Ather 450X. The upgraded electric two-wheeler has been priced at Rs 99,000 (Bengaluru) and will be launched in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad along with Bengaluru and Chennai.
In terms of the upgrade, the new 450X now comes with a new 2.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack and has added a new riding mode to the setup. But it’s interesting to see Ather price the new version cheaper than the older one.
The scooter will be made available with two subscription options; Plus and Pro which has to be paid in addition to the cost of buying the scooter. It competes with the recently launched Bajaj Chetak electric and the TVS iQube in this segment.
In terms of specifications, the Ather 450X gets a 6kWh motor which puts out max torque of 26Nm marginally higher (6Nm more) than the previous version. Also, it can clock max speeds of 80kmph, as claimed by the company.
The Ather 450X can go to 0 to 60kmph in 6.5 seconds and produces max power of 3.3kW which peaks at 6kW thanks to its PMSM or Permanent Magnetic Synchronous Motor.
With a total range of 116 kilometres, Ather claims that the customer will be able to fully charge the Ather 450X in almost 6 hours using a home charger, and you can get 0 to 80 percent in less than four hours.
When it comes to the tech built into the Ather 450X, the scooter gets a 7-inch TFT capacitive touchscreen which displays navigation and other information about the scooter. Rider can connect to the scooter using its dedicated application and have access to music control, modes, settings among other options.
The 450X gets four riding modes; Warp, Sport, Ride and Eco.
The company has preferred to use the open source version of Android, allowing them to remote control any diagnostics support for the two wheeler.
This entire package weighs in at 108 kilograms, so Ather has trimmed down the new version compared to its predecessor.
But what about the charging support? Ather says fast charging Ather Grid points (up to 200 by mid-2021) and Ather experience centres will be set up prior to the deliveries of the new scooter which have been planned from July onwards.
With the EV segment being showered with a slew of benefits, Ather will price it differently for regions. Which is why, for those in Delhi, the 450X will be available for Rs 85,000 (deducting the EV subsidies) and Rs 95,000 for people in Maharashtra, the price comes down to Rs 94,000.
But the overhead cost which includes battery warranty, charging support (through Ather grid) takes the price of the scooter to well over Rs 1.5 lakh, both for the Plus and Pro variants.
Ather will be manufacturing the the 450X depending on the pre-orders it gets over the coming days, and it’ll be intriguing to see if the company makes a similar impact in the EV segment but outside of Bengaluru this time.