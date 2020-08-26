All-New Ducati Panigale V2 Launched in India at Rs 16.99 Lakh
The new Ducati Panigale V2 competes with litre-class bikes like the Kawasaki ZX-10R and the Suzuki GSX-R1000.
Ducati has launched the all-new Panigale V2 in India at Rs 19.66 lakh (ex-showroom).
The latest entrant from the Italian superbike maker is powered by a 955cc twin-cylinder Superquadro engine (BS-VI compliant) which delivers 155 PS of max power at 10,750 rpm backed by a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.
This is 5 PS and 2 Nm more powerful than its predecessor, the Panigale 959, which has been discontinued in the Indian market.
Bookings for the V2 have already started and deliveries will also start soon, the company has said.
Unlike the outgoing model, the Panigale V2 features a single-sided aluminium swingarm and it receives a new electronics suite based on a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that can detect the bike's roll, yaw and pitch angles.
Other additions to this model include ABS, traction control, a quick shift, wheelie control, and engine braking control. It also gets a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console.
The new suspension kit comes with a fully adjustable 43 mm Showa big piston front fork while rear suspension responsibilities are taken care of by a fully adjustable side-mounted Sachs mono-shock.
It is also higher from the ground — 2 mm at the front & 5 mm at the rear.
