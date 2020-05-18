After BS6 emission norms have rolled out in India, Nissan has decided to axe diesel engines from its line up. The new 2020 Nissan Kicks now comes with two petrol engine options. The base variants get a naturally aspirated 1.5 litre petrol engine, while the mid and top-spec variants come with a 1.3 litre turbo-charged petrol engine.Prices for the updated Nissan Kicks start at Rs 9.50 lakh and go up to Rs 14.15 lakh ex-showroom.Nissan To Launch New Compact SUV in 2020 To Rival Hyundai VenueThe 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine in the Nissan Kicks puts out 154 bhp of power and 254 Nm of torque. It comes with either a five-speed manual transmission or a constantly variable automatic transmission (CVT).The base models come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 105 bhp of power and 142 Nm of torque. This engine also powers the Renault Duster, Renault Captur and Nissan Sunny in India. It was also offered on the BS4 Kicks.As far as features go, the updated Nissan Kicks has a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360 degree camera, cruise control and LED lighting.However, it is faced with tough competitors in the form of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos that offer a much larger feature list. The Kicks, though, is slightly roomier and sports more ground clearance for the SUV feel.Saving Renault, Nissan ties priority: French Minister We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.