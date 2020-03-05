2020 Honda Africa Twin Launched, Prices Start at Rs 15.35 Lakh

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters has launched the 2020 model of its flagship adventure motorcycle in India, the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin. This two-cylinder, 1,100 cc bike competes with the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 and the Ducati Multistrada.

Here's what's new with the 2020 model of the Honda Africa Twin adventure bikes. Essentially, it has shed some weight, got a larger fuel tank and a bit more power. Also, it now comes with a 6-speed manual transmission in addition to the DCT automatic it has. There is a standard model and an adventure sports model.