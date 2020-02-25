Ford Endeavour Gets Smaller BS-VI Engine & 10-Speed Automatic

Ford India has introduced the 2020 Ford Endeavour that’s now BS-6 compliant. Prices for the new Ford Endeavour range between Rs 29.55 lakh and Rs 33.25 lakh ex-showroom, across three variants. These are introductory prices that will hold until 30 April 2020, and thereafter be raised by another Rs 70,000.

At the new prices, the 2020 Ford Endeavour is actually a tad cheaper than the outgoing model.