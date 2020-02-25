Ford Endeavour Gets Smaller BS-VI Engine & 10-Speed Automatic
Ford India has introduced the 2020 Ford Endeavour that’s now BS-6 compliant. Prices for the new Ford Endeavour range between Rs 29.55 lakh and Rs 33.25 lakh ex-showroom, across three variants. These are introductory prices that will hold until 30 April 2020, and thereafter be raised by another Rs 70,000.
At the new prices, the 2020 Ford Endeavour is actually a tad cheaper than the outgoing model.
Ford Endeavour Prices
- Ford Endeavour Titanium 4x2 AT: Rs 29.55 lakh
- Ford Endeavour Titanium Plus 4x2 AT: Rs 31.55 lakh
- Ford Endeavour Titanium Plus 4x4 AT: Rs 33.25 lakh
So what’s new with the 2020 Ford Endeavour? The big change is the engine and transmission. Ford has discontinued the five-cylinder 3.2-litre diesel engine that used to put out 470 Nm of torque and 200PS of power. It has also discontinued the smaller 2.2-litre diesel engine that put out 160 PS of power and 385 Nm of torque. The larger engine used to have a six-speed automatic, while the base model had a six-speed manual transmission.
It meets BS-VI emissions standards and uses “Ad Blue” or a urea additive to the exhaust system to clean up nitrous oxide emissions.
This engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission (torque-converter type). It doesn’t get paddle shifters in case one wants to shift manually, but instead makes do with a small toggle switch on the side of the shifter. This transmission has the ability to skip gears depending on the driving situation.
The smaller engine also means that claimed fuel efficiency has improved slightly with the Ford Endeavour. It claims 13.9 Kmpl on the 4x2 model and 12.4 Kmpl on the 4x4 model.
The four-wheel drive model continues to get all the bells and whistles including a Terrain Response all-wheel drive system, panoramic sunroof and a new Ford Pass (app controlled) system that allows users to remotely start or monitor the vehicle.
Watch this space for a driving impressions review of the 2020 Ford Endeavour soon.