Can Face Recognition Technology Identify Farmer Protesters?

The FRT that the government used in Delhi was first acquired by the Delhi Police to identify missing children. In 2019, Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court that its FRT had an accuracy rate of two percent.

“FRT even failed to distinguish between boys and girls,” said New Delhi-based digital rights advocacy group, Internet Freedom Foundation, which also questioned the sophistication of the facial recognition system. This is a trend worldwide, with similar levels of accuracy reported in the UK and the US.