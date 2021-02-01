Call of Duty Mobile: Here’s How to Play the Game on Laptop
Tencent Games took matters into their own hands and released an official emulator for playing the game.
Call of Duty Mobile is one of the most popular shooting games on Android. The game consists of several maps, and modes that are inspired by Call of Duty PC games.
With Season 14 arriving soon, there has been a sudden spike in the player count of the game.
In order to enjoy better gaming experience, some gamers desire to play COD Mobile on their laptop for which an emulator is required. An emulator is a software that ports Android games to desktop.
Tencent Games took matters into their own hands and released an official emulator for playing the game. While this emulator was previously called the Tencent Gaming Buddy, it has been rebranded as GameLoop.
Using the Gameloop Emulator
Gameloop is an emulator developed by Tencent Games which allows players to run several Android games on their laptops. According to the Gameloop official website, the emulator has a lower hardware requirement which makes it one of the most preferred ones in the market.
Players need to follow the steps given below to play COD Mobile on their laptop.
Note: Call of Duty Mobile players are only allowed to use Gameloop emulator, using any other emulator can threaten the future of your game ID.
Step 1: Download and install the emulator from the official Gameloop website.
Step 2: After the installation process is complete, open the Emulator and go to the 'Game Center' and search for COD Mobile.
Step 3: Click the Call of Duty Mobile banner or image under Recommended (you can also find Call of Duty Mobile by using the search option in the top right)
Step 4: Hit Download
Step5: Now click on the “My Games” button after installation and you will see Call of Duty: Mobile there. Launch the game and enjoy it.
Step 6: If you want to assign custom keys for your layout, click on the right top button.
Call of Duty Mobile has a separate lobby for all of its emulator players. Once you login through Gameloop, you will always enter a lobby that will be filled with emulator players. The step is taken to keep the gameplay fair for all the players enjoying this game.
