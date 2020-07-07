BSNL WFH Plan: Rs 599 for 5GB Data, Unlimited Calls for 90 Days

State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited voice calling and 5GB daily high speed internet for 90 days.

The new plan is tailored towards people who are working from home and also comes with 100 free SMSes everyday. The free voice calling is applicable on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai.

BSNL customers can recharge their phones with the new plan by sending "STV COMBO 599" to the number 123 through their BSNL numbers. The plan can also be activated on BSNL’s official website.

The 599 earlier offered the benefits for 180 days but was only available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.