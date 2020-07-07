BSNL WFH Plan: Rs 599 for 5GB Data, Unlimited Calls for 90 Days
The 599 earlier offered the benefits for 180 days but was only available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited voice calling and 5GB daily high speed internet for 90 days.
The new plan is tailored towards people who are working from home and also comes with 100 free SMSes everyday. The free voice calling is applicable on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai.
BSNL customers can recharge their phones with the new plan by sending "STV COMBO 599" to the number 123 through their BSNL numbers. The plan can also be activated on BSNL’s official website.
The telco also recently also launched a new 100 mbps plan which offers a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 1,400 GB or 1.4TB. The plan is the newest addition to BSNL's Bharat Fiber plans. The telco decided to withdraw its earlier 200 mbps plan, which was introduced on a promotional basis with a 90-day validity.
The new BSNL 100 mbps plan is priced at Rs 1,999 and customers can browse till the 1.4 TB limit is reached. Once the limit is reached, the speed will be reduced to 2 mbps. The pack also offers unlimited calls to any network across India.
BSNL has extended its 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline customers till 30 June. The offer was launched last year and helps BSNL customers earn cash back on voice calls.
The offer was extended earlier till 31 May but has been extended again. A maximum cashback of Rs 50 is offered to each customer.
Broadband subscribers can activate the cashback offer by sending an SMS that reads ‘ACT [Space] 6' to 9478053334 or call the toll free number 18005991900.
