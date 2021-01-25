BSNL to Provide Special Offers on Occasion of Republic Day

BSNL has also extended the validity of its annual prepaid plan of Rs 1,999. It is providing additional 21 days validity for the same. Now, instead of 365 days, this plan can be used for 386 days. This extension offer can be availed latest by 31 January 2021.

This plan comes with 3 GB data per day, unlimited voice calling all over India and 100 SMSes per day as well.

The other plan which has been updated by BSNL is of Rs 2,399. BSNL is providing additional validity of 72 days for this plan. This one can now be availed for 43 days instead of 365 days. This offer can also be availed by 31 January 2021.

This plan also comes with 3 GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.