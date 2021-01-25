BSNL to Provide Special Offers on Occasion of Republic Day
BSNL Republic Day Offers: BSNL is offering extension of plans of Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,399. New plan is of Rs 398.
State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. It has announced Republic Day offers which includes extension of validity and a new recharge pack.
As per a report by Kerala Telecom, prepaid plan of Rs 699 will be available in Kerala from 25 January 2021. People who avail this prepaid plan can avail 0.5 GB data per day (fair usage policy), the speed of which will drop at 80 kbps after using the daily limit of 0.5 GB.
BSNL Republic Day Offer New Plan
The State-owned telecom has also launched a new plan of Rs 398. This plan comes with unlimited data, without any Fare Usage Policy (FUP). Other than that it also provides free voice calling all over India to any network and 100 SMSes per day.
BSNL Republic Day Offer: Validity Extension
BSNL has also extended the validity of its annual prepaid plan of Rs 1,999. It is providing additional 21 days validity for the same. Now, instead of 365 days, this plan can be used for 386 days. This extension offer can be availed latest by 31 January 2021.
This plan comes with 3 GB data per day, unlimited voice calling all over India and 100 SMSes per day as well.
The other plan which has been updated by BSNL is of Rs 2,399. BSNL is providing additional validity of 72 days for this plan. This one can now be availed for 43 days instead of 365 days. This offer can also be availed by 31 January 2021.
This plan also comes with 3 GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.
