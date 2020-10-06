BSNL to Offer 25 Percent Extra Data to GSM Customers

State owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited on Tuesday, 6 October, launched a new promotional offer which will provide existing GSM customers with 25 percent extra data to all its existing plans and special tariff vouchers in celebration of 20 years of the company.

The telco has also introduced several work from home plans to ease customer experience during the pandemic.

For BSNL prepaid users who depend on mobile recharge plans for internet, the telco has launched a new Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited voice calling and 5 GB daily high speed internet for 90 days.