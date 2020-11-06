BSNL to Launch New Postpaid Plans, Check Pricing & Validity Here

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is planing to introduce new postpaid plans to compete with other telcos. BSNL is reportedly planning to remove its existing Rs 99, Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 799 and Rs 1,125 post plans and replace them with new ones strand 1 December, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the telco will be introducing a new Rs 798 postpaid plan across all telco circles. The plan will offer 50 GB data and a rollover facility upto 150GB. The plan will offer 100 SMS per day and will also provided two family add-on connection.

A new Rs 999 postpaid plan will also be introduced which will offer 75GB of monthly data with a rollover facility of 225GB. This pack comes with unlimited voice call benefits with local and STD networks (FUP at 250 minutes per day), 100 SMS messages per day, and three family add-on connections.

The existing Rs. 199 postpaid plan will be revised to offer 25GB monthly data, data rollover facility of 75GB, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited on-net voice calling with 300 minutes of off-net calling.