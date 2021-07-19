BSNL Rs 599 Prepaid Plan to Offer Unlimited Data on the Occasion of Eid
BSNL's Rs 599 prepaid plan offers 5 GB of data per day and allows unlimited voice calling facility to all networks.
State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. Ever since the merger between BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the teleco has been rolling out prepaid plans with different validities.
The most recent offer by the telecom company is of Rs 599. On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha or Bakra eid, BSNL has announced that it will offer unlimited data at night from 21 July, on its Rs 599 prepaid plan, reported Times of India.
BSNL Rs 599 plan is scheduled to go live on 21 July, the report added.
BSNL Eid Offer: Rs 599 Plan Details
BSNL's Rs 599 prepaid plan offers 5 GB of data per day and allows unlimited voice calling facility to all networks. Moreover, the plan offers 100 SMSs per day, free BSNL tunes and subscription of Zing music app.
As mentioned above, apart from 5 GB daily data, the customers will also get unlimited data at night (12 AM to 5 AM).
BSNL Rs 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days.
Apart from 599 plan, BSNL also rolls out other BSNL prepaid plans from time to time.
Here's a list of some other popular BSNL prepaid data plans
Rs 199 (180 days validity) - Unlimited data speed reduced to 40 kbps after 2 GB/day for 28 days
Rs 399 (80 days validity) - Unlimited free Data with speed reduced to 80Kpbs after 1GB/day.
Rs 485 (180 days validity) - 1.5 GB/day for 90 days
Rs 666 (180 days validity) -1.5 GB/day for 134 days
