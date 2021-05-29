BSNL Prepaid Plan: Rs 699 Plan to Have a Validity of 180 Days
BSNL 699 plan provides unlimited calling and has a validity of 180 days.
State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. Ever since the merger between BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the teleco has been rolling out prepaid plans with different validities.
One of such plan by BSNL is its long-term prepaid plan of Rs 699. This plan offers unlimited calling facilitates to talk to people with different service providers. Apart from that, users can also send 100 free SMSs per day. It also offers unlimited internet data, with speed reduced to 80Kbps after 0.5GB/day consumption. The validity of this plan is 180 days. Apart from all this, free caller tune facility is also provided for 60 days with this plan.
Here's a list of some other popular BSNL prepaid data plans
- Rs 199 (180 days validity) - Unlimited data speed reduced to 40 kbps after 2 GB/day for 28 days
- Rs 399 (80 days validity) - Unlimited free Data with speed reduced to 80Kpbs after 1GB/day.
- Rs 485 (180 days validity) - 1.5 GB/day for 90 days
- Rs 666 (180 days validity) -1.5 GB/day for 134 days
