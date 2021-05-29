BSNL Prepaid Plan: Rs 699 Plan to Have a Validity of 180 Days

State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. Ever since the merger between BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the teleco has been rolling out prepaid plans with different validities.

One of such plan by BSNL is its long-term prepaid plan of Rs 699. This plan offers unlimited calling facilitates to talk to people with different service providers. Apart from that, users can also send 100 free SMSs per day. It also offers unlimited internet data, with speed reduced to 80Kbps after 0.5GB/day consumption. The validity of this plan is 180 days. Apart from all this, free caller tune facility is also provided for 60 days with this plan.