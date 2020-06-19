State-owned telecom BSNL has announced a brand new offer for its customers that allows them to make calls even if they have zero balance. The new offers increases the talk time loan balance to Rs 50 from Rs 10.BSNL customers can simply dial the USSD code 5117# to generate a request for the talk time loan. The customer will then receive a message requesting to choose the amount of talk time loan they require.BSNL customers to extend the validity of their prepaid plans just by paying Rs 2. The new pack by BSNL is a revised version of the existing Rs 19 validity extension pack. The telco will offer a grace period of three days at a recharge of Rs 2.If you recharge your BSNL connection with Rs 2 on the last day of your existing prepaid plan, you will be given three more days to recharge your number again. Once the process is complete, Rs 2 will be deducted from the main balance on the first day of the extension period. This recharge plan doesn’t offer any other benefits, it just gives people three more days of validity.Earlier, BSNL had announced a Rs 19 validity extension pack that allowed users to extend the validity of their existing prepaid plan by 30 days.BSNL recently offered its customers with “unlimited” voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable on the BSNL prepaid plans starting from Rs 97. It is also aligning with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October 2019.