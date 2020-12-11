BSNL Launches Satellite-Based Narrowband IoT Network

“Skylo would also help provide critical data for the logistics sector to enable effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 and will be a big contributor in service to the nation,”added Purwar.

“For centuries, industries, including agriculture, railways and fisheries, have been operating offline, and have not had the opportunity to take full advantage of the latest advancements in AI and IoT until today. This is the world's first satellite-based NB-IoT network and I am proud to launch this capability in India to transform lives and our domestic industries,” said Parthsarathi Trivedi, CEO and co-founder, Skylo.

“Successful POCs have already been conducted by BSNL and Skylo in India and we will soon approach various user groups before the New Year begins,” said Vivek Banzal, Director (CFA), BSNL Board.