BSNL Launches Plan Worth Rs 2,000 With Amazon Prime Subscription
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently launched a new broadband plan for its Bharat Fiber customers. In this plan of Rs 2,999, users will get 2TB data (2,000 GB data) with 100 Mbps speed. In addition, customers are also getting a subscription of Amazon Prime worth Rs 999 with this plan. BSNL also launched many other broadband plans some time back.
If you also want other information related to this broadband plan of BSNL, check the details mentioned below. Apart from this, we are also providing information about some other BSNL plans too.
BSNL Rs 2,999 broadband Plan Details
BSNL users will get 2,000 GB data with 100 Mbps speed under this plan every month. Apart from this, users are also being given the facility of unlimited calls on other networks. Users will also be provided with a subscription of Amazon Prime worth Rs 999. Currently, this plan is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles only. It is believed that the company will soon launch it in other parts of the country as well.
BSNL Rs 555 Broadband Plan Details
Under this plan, users will get 100 GB data with 20 Mbps speed. Apart from this, users will also be able to make unlimited calls on BSNL network. Currently, this plan is available only in Maharashtra and Goa circles.
BSNL Rs 749 Broadband Plan Details
This BSNL plan is available all over the country. In this plan, users will get 300 GB data with 50 Mbps speed. If the data pack is utilised before the validity, then the data speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps.
BSNL Rs 777 Broadband Plan Details
In this BSNL’s plan, users will get 50 GB data with 50 Mbps speed. This plan is also available across the country.
