BSNL Launches Plan Worth Rs 2,000 With Amazon Prime Subscription

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently launched a new broadband plan for its Bharat Fiber customers. In this plan of Rs 2,999, users will get 2TB data (2,000 GB data) with 100 Mbps speed. In addition, customers are also getting a subscription of Amazon Prime worth Rs 999 with this plan. BSNL also launched many other broadband plans some time back.

