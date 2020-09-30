BSNL Launches Four New Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans, Check Details
The plans will be available for a promotion period of 90 days in select cities only.
State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced four new Bharat Fibre broadband plans prices at Rs 449,Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. The plans will be available for a promotion period of 90 days in select cities only.
BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3300 GB FUP limit. After the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users will also receive unlimited voice calling to any network within India.
BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300 GB. After the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.
BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. A free membership to Disney+ Hotstar is also bundled with this plan.
BSNL Ultra Fibre Rs 1499 broadband plan offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. After the limit reached, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. The plan is also bundled with unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. A free membership to Disney+ Hotstar is also bundled with this plan.
The telco has also extended its popular Rs 499 Work From Home broadband plan. New broadband users will be offered 10 mbps speed for 5GB data per day. After the 5GB data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 1 mbps.
The ISD charges with calling benefits will be the same at existing ISD tariffs. The plan will be valid for a month from the date of activation after which users will be migrated to regular broadband plans.
