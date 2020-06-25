State owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended their Rs 777 Bharat Fiber broadband plan to September in some circles. The plan was only available till the end of June.The plan was initially introduced only as a limited period promotion offer in June 2018 and was re-introduced on September 2019.The Rs 777 plan offers BSNL Fibre customers broadband speed up to 50Mbps with a fair usage policy of 500 GB. The plan also includes unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD voice calls. The validity of the plan is 30 days.The plan is also known as the Fibro 500 GB plan and is applicable in circles including Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: List of All Packs, Offers, FAQsBSNL is offering a availability of 25 June in circles including Andhra Pradesh Karnataka, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.The telco also recently launched a new 100 mbps plan which offers a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 1,400 GB or 1.4TB. The plan is the newest addition to BSNL's Bharat Fiber plans. The telco decided to withdraw its earlier 200 mbps plan, which was introduced on a promotional basis with a 90-day validity.The plan is priced at Rs 1,999 and customers can browse till the 1.4 TB limit is reached. Once the limit is reached, the speed will be reduced to 2 mbps. The pack also offers unlimited calls to any network across India.BSNL Announces 1.4 Terabyte Fiber Plan for Rs 1,999; Details Below We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.