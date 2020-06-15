State-owned telco BSNL has recently launched a new 100 mbps plan which offers a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 1,400 GB or 1.4TB. The plan is the newest addition to BSNL's Bharat Fiber plans. The telco decided to withdraw its earlier 200 mbps plan, which was introduced on a promotional basis with a 90-day validity.The new BSNL 100 mbps plan is priced at Rs 1,999 and customers can browse till the 1.4 TB limit is reached. Once the limit is reached, the speed will be reduced to 2 mbps. The pack also offers unlimited calls to any network across India.BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: List of All Packs, Offers, FAQsThe telco is also offering its 33GB plan at the same price point, which offers users option to browse at 100 mbps till a daily cap of 33GB is reached. Once the limit has been reached, the data speed is reduced to 4 mbps.The 200 mbps plan is still available in BSNL Tamil Nadu and Puducherry circle. The plan offers speeds up to 200 mbps till 1.5 TB limit has been reached. Speeds are reduced to 2 mbps after the limit has been reached. The BSNL 200 mbps plan is priced at Rs 1,999.BSNL recently offered its customers with “unlimited” voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable on the BSNL prepaid plans starting from Rs 97. It is also aligning with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October 2019.BSNL Announces Rs 365 Prepaid Plan with One-Year Validity We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.