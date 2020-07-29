BSNL 6 Paisa Offer Extended till 31 August, Here’s How to Avail It

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline customers till 31 August. The offer was launched last year and helps BSNL customers earn cash back on voice calls.

The offer was extended earlier till 31 July but has been extended again. A maximum cashback of Rs 50 is offered to each customer.

Broadband subscribers can activate the cashback offer by sending an SMS that reads ‘ACT [Space]6' to 9478053334 or call the toll free number 18005991900.

The telco also recently announced a brand new offer for its customers that allows them to make calls even if they have zero balance. The new offers increases the talk time loan balance to Rs 50 from Rs 10.