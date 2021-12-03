You Can Now Book an Uber Ride From Whatsapp
Read on to find out how to book an Uber ride from WhatsApp, the safety features ensured and other details.
In light of a recent announcement made by Uber on Thursday, 2 December, customers in India will soon be able to book cab rides using WhatsApp.
A partnership like this is a first across the globe as a cab application is joining hands with one of the world's largest and most popular messaging app, WhatsApp.
According to reports, the feature is currently being tested out in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. However, it is expected to be rolled out across the country.
What is interesting is that if this feature works out, customers will no longer require the Uber app or have it downloaded on their smartphones.
An official from Uber said, “Everything, from user registration, booking a ride, and getting a trip receipt will be managed within the WhatsApp chat interface,” it has said.
How to Book an Uber via WhatsApp
If you are an existing WhatsApp user, you can book an Uber cab through three ways:
Sending a message to Uber’s business account number
Scanning a QR code
By clicking a link directly to open an Uber WhatsApp chat
Once you have done either of these steps, you will be asked to provide the pick up and drop off locations. You shall also receive the fare information before you confirm the ride, along with the driver’s expected time of arrival.
WhatsApp - Uber Safety Features
Customers booking an uber via WhatsApp can be assured for the same safety and insurance protections as the ones Uber ensures on its app directly.
All riders will be informed of the name of the driver and licence plate of the car on booking. Customers shall also be able to track the location of the driver en route to the pickup point along with speaking to the driver anonymously using a masked number.
Owing to India's diverse languages, Uber may launch additional features wherein riders across India will be able to book cabs in their regional languages. However, currently, English is the only language via which users can book an Uber ride via WhatsApp.
