BMW C 400 GT Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications
BMW C 400 GT scooter is priced at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Luxury car company BMW's motorcycle brand, BMW Motorrad, launched its new maxi-scooter C 400 GT in India. It is a high-end premium scooter which comes with various features like keyless ride, illuminated flexcase under the seat, 12V power pocket and USB charging, etc.
“The launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease. Whether riding into the city centre, traveling to the office or enjoying a weekend tour– the all-new BMW C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest: not just as alone but with a passenger too," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.
BMW C 400 GT: Price in India
BMW C 400 GT scooter is priced at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The price makes it the most expensive scooter in India with no rivals at similar price range.
BMW C 400 GT: Specifications
The BMW C 400 GT scooter comes with a 350cc engine with maximum output of 25 kW (34 PS) at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 35 Nm at 5750 rpm.
The scooter can go up to the maximum speed of 139 km/hr.
The new BMW scooter comes with 12 V / 9 Ah, maintenance-free battery.
It sports a 6.5-inch TFT display which is operated using the multi-controller so that the hands can remain on the handlebars.
Moreover, BMW Motorrad connectivity offers functions for navigating, making phone calls and listening to music.
Some other standard specifications include BMW Motorrad ABS, Stainless steel exhaust system, LED headlight, LED rear light and turn indicators, Keyless Ride, Flexcase, Self calibrating ASC, centre stand, and USB charging socket.
For more detailed information about BMW C 400 GT's specifications, visit the official website of BMW Motorrad: bmw-motorrad.in.
