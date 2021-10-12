BMW C 400 GT Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

“The launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease. Whether riding into the city centre, traveling to the office or enjoying a weekend tour– the all-new BMW C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest: not just as alone but with a passenger too," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.