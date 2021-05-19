Bitcoin Price Crashes After China Warns to Block Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin prices tumbled below $40,000 on Wednesday, 18 May, after People's Bank of China warned of banning crypto assets and using digital coins as a mode of payment.

The most popular crypto currency, Bitcoin, is now down more than 50 percent from its record level of $65,000 posted in April.

Since February, Bitcoin hasn't traded below the $40,000 level and is roughly 40 percent below a mid-April record high of $64,829.



Meanwhile, Ethereum dropped by 17 percent to $2,848, just before the crypto currency soared to a record high above $4,000.