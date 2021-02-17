Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, Breaches $50,000 for the First Time

Several tech giants, including Tesla, PayPal, MicroStrategy, and Mastercard, have also recently started accepting payments as Bitcoins and made big moves to support the cryptocurrency.

According to the information obtained from Crypto exchange WazirX, Bitcoin topped Rs 37 lakh level in India. “The price growth had started gaining momentum since the news of Tesla buying $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin came out. Bitcoin’s continuous price growth is a testament to the fact that more and more institutions are now seeing it as digital gold, and as a hedge against market volatility,” Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX told Livemint.