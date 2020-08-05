Fake Profile Racket: Decoding The Many Legal, Technical Grey Areas

This is an interesting question given the lack of precedence in cases involving transactions in fake profiles.

Section 416 of the IPC - Cheating by personation - states, “A person is said to “cheat by personation” if he cheats by pretending to be some other person, or by knowingly substituting one person for another, or representing that he or any other person is a person other than he or such other person really is.”

The grey area here is that Abhishek Daude himself did not impersonate Bhoomi Trivedi but used her image to cause harm to reputation. Therefore, cheating by impersonation and forgery are likely to come into play.

“If one has to read this provision technically, this is still a somewhat simpler case because a real person was indeed being impersonated by a fake profile,” said Arpit Gupta, senior associate at Ikigai Law, that specialises in regulatory counsel to technology-led businesses.

“It really depends on the context of the fakeness,” Gupta added

This leads us to our next question.