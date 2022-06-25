Bharat NCAP Gets Green Light, Vehicles To Get Star Ratings From April 2023

The new car safety assessment programme, Bharat NCAP, which proposes a mechanism of awarding 'Star Ratings' to automobiles based on their performance in crash tests, will be rolled out from 1 April 2023, an official statement said on Saturday, 25 June.

According to the statement, Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) is applicable on type approved motor vehicles of category M1 (motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising eight seats, in addition to driver's seat) with gross vehicle weight less than 3.5 tonnes, manufactured or imported in the country.

The standard is aligned with global benchmarks and it is beyond minimum regulatory requirements, it said.