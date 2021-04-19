WhatsApp Pink? It’s A Virus That Can Hack Your Phone, Say Experts

WhatsApp users are under a new threat which claims to turn the instant messaging platform's theme from green to pink. This malicious link allows hackers to gain full access to the device on which the link is opened.

According to cyber experts, the link is masked as an official update from WhatsApp. If a user clicks on the link, their phones might get hacked and they will lose access to their account.

The malicious link is being shared under the name WhatsApp 'Pink' and lures victims by promising new features. Several WhatsApp users have reported receiving such links on their android devices.

Cyber Expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia told The Quint, "As soon as a user clicks on the malicious link, hackers gain complete control of the user's mobile device and all the data it holds."