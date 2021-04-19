WhatsApp Pink? It’s A Virus That Can Hack Your Phone, Say Experts
The malicious link is being shared under the name WhatsApp ‘Pink’ and lures victims by promising new features.
WhatsApp users are under a new threat which claims to turn the instant messaging platform's theme from green to pink. This malicious link allows hackers to gain full access to the device on which the link is opened.
According to cyber experts, the link is masked as an official update from WhatsApp. If a user clicks on the link, their phones might get hacked and they will lose access to their account.
The malicious link is being shared under the name WhatsApp 'Pink' and lures victims by promising new features. Several WhatsApp users have reported receiving such links on their android devices.
Cyber Expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia told The Quint, "As soon as a user clicks on the malicious link, hackers gain complete control of the user's mobile device and all the data it holds."
Taking to Twitter, cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia wrote, "Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in Whatsapp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost."
"The best practice is to not click and forward any such links. WhatsApp users should stick to download only the updates from Google Play store," Rajaharia added.
The Quint contacted WhatsApp to get clarity on the new virus.
“Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact,” the company said in a statement.
