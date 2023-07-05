Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400X To Be Launched in India Today: Details

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Motors are all set to launch the most budget-friendly yet incredible bikes - the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X in India today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023. Both these motorcycles are based on the Bonneville series.
The pre-booking of both these amazing bikes are in progress. The ex-showroom price of Speed 400 is Rs 2.9 lakh while as for Scrambler 400 X it is Rs 3.2 lakh.
In the markets, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X will face competitors like Honda CB350RS, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and more.
Expected Features and Specifications of Bajaj Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X
Here is the list of expected features of Bajaj Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X as per the teased images and online leaks.
Sleek, muscular, and compact design.
Neo-retro style.
A potent 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a capability to produce 39.4 bhp and 37.5Nm of torque.
Advanced rider aids.
Switchable traction control.
Ride-by-wire technology.
Dual-channel ABS.
Hybrid spine/perimeter frame based on tubular steel.
17-inch alloy wheels for Speed 400.
19-inch front wheel for Scrambler 400X.
Full-LED lighting
Among motorcycle aficionados worldwide, the introduction of the Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X has aroused a great deal of excitement. Cutting-edge technology and great performance are promised by this partnership between Triumph and Bajaj, two companies renowned for their engineering ability. Riders anticipate that the Speed 400, a stylish street bike, will enthral them with its strength and agility. The Scrambler 400X, on the other hand, is prepared to handle off-road terrains because to its tough design and adaptability.
