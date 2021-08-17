Bajaj Pulsar 250 to Launch in November 2021: Report

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch its new Pulsar 250 in November 2021. Pulsar has been one of the most popular bikes in Indian market.

Pulsar brand will complete its 20 years this November.

The information about the launch of Bajaj Pulsar 250 was revealed by company's MD Rajiv Bajaj during an interview to CNBC TV 18. He also added that the new Pulsar will be the 'biggest Pulsar' company has ever made.