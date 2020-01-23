Auto Expo 2020: Date, Venue, Timings, Theme & Ticket
Auto Expo is one of the biggest auto events in the world, where creative people from different parts of the globe meet and engage on the platform. This year, the Auto Expo event will be held from 7 to 12 February at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Around 90 to 100 new automobiles are expected to be displayed at the event with a BS-VI upgrade in several existing products and upcoming vehicles. From April 2020, it is mandatory for every automaker to upgrade from BS-IV to BS-VI.
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) with the assistance of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise this biennial automotive event. Given below are the details about how to purchase the tickets and how to reach the event’s venue.
Auto Expo 2020: Where To Buy Tickets Online and Offline?
Interested people can buy Auto Expo 2020 tickets online from BookMyShow.com which will be available from 20 December 2019. The event tickets will also be available at the box office at IEML Greater Noida.
Auto Expo 2020 Venue
This year the Auto Expo 2020 event will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, at Gautam Buddh Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh.
The inaugural ceremony of the event will be held on 6 February.
Auto Expo 2020: How to Reach by Delhi Metro?
To make it more convenient and cutting the traffic, people can use the aqua line at the Delhi metro which will make travelling easier and reaching the venue on time.
Auto Expo 2020 Timings
This year there are some changes in the timings of the event. People can attend the event between 11 am to 7 pm. However, on 8 and 9 February which is a weekend, the timings will be from 11 am to 8 pm.
Auto Expo 2020 Theme
The theme of this edition of auto expo is - ‘Explore the World of Mobility’, which resonates with the message of technology, capability and vision of mobility for tomorrow – safer, cleaner, connected, bespoke and shared.