Asus ZenBook, VivoBook Launched: Check Price, Specifications

ZenBook 13 UM325 is a portable everyday ultrabook with the highly efficient AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series 7nm processor and the Full HD NanoEdge OLED display. The laptop is backed by a 67Wh battery and can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The VivoBook S S14 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile Processor and runs the latest integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

Some of the new laptops come equipped with ASUS Intelligent Performance technology (AIPT) that balances a device’s CPU Performance, system temperature, air flow, fan noise, and power consumption.