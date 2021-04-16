Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Duo Pro 15 OLED Unveiled
ZenBook Duo 14 is now available across online and offline stores at a starting price of Rs 99,990.
Taiwanese tech company Asus on Wednesday, 14 April, revealed two new laptops – ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED. These devices are an expansion of Asus' ZenBook laptop series.
“At ASUS, our job is to keep pushing the limits on innovation and try to go above and beyond the expectations of our consumers. We are very excited to introduce this product to the Indian market, encouraging our consumers to push boundaries and ‘live out of line’.”Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India
Price in India
ZenBook Duo 14 is now available online and offline at a starting price of Rs 99,990. Whereas, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED will be made available in India from mid-May at a starting price of Rs 2,39,990.
Specifications
Asus ZenBook Duo 14
The ZenBook Duo 14 is Intel Evo verified and features up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, reported IANS.
It uses a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED-backlit display with 100 per cent sRGB coverage. It also comes with the option of an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU.
It is powered by a 70Wh battery, which can work up to 17 hours on a single charge, and weighs a total of 1.6 kg.
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED
The new Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED comes with a 15.6-inch OLED 4K UHD NanoEdge display. In addition to the four-sided frameless NanoEdge OLED 4K display, the new ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED features ultra-slim bezels to provide a holistic experience to the users, reported IANS.
It uses a Intel Core i9-10980HK processor backed by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and 32GB of DDR4 RAM. It is powered by a 92Wh battery, and weighs 2.34 kg.
The laptops also feature the new tilting ScreenPad Plus, a secondary touchscreen that automatically tilts up to a 9.5-degree angle for the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and up to 7 degrees for the ZenBook Duo 14, reducing glare and reflections for improved readability.
(With inputs from IANS)
