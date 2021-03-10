ASUS TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop Launched in India, Check Details
Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Tuesday, 9 March, announced the expansion of its TUF laptop series in India. Asus TUF Dash F15 was revealed globally during a virtual conference at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.
“Powered with 11th generation Intel Core processors, TUF Dash F15 is all set to create new experiences and replicate the success of the series by creating new milestones in the Indian market. We are attuned with evolving consumer requirements and have them at the very core of our product development strategy, and with our latest offering we further aim at elevating their gaming experience.”Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India.
Asus TUF Dash F15 Price
The new Asus TUF dash F15 laptop will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,39,990 in India.
Asus TUF Dash F15 Specifications
The new Asus TUF Dash F15 laptop uses the latest 11th generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor and GeForce RTX 3070/3060 GPU. The TUF laptop will sport a 15.6-inch display.
It comes with a gaming panel with a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. Other than that it also features two-way AI noise cancelling technology.
The device comes with a 32GB DDR4-3200MHz memory and up to 1TB of space, with an additional SSD slot.
The Dash F15 features an easy-upgrade design that puts the Small outline Dual Input Memory Module (SO-DIMM) slot and both M.2 slots just behind the bottom panel held in place with standard Philips screws.
As per the company, the new Dash F15 laptop is lighter and thinner than standard TUF gaming laptops, with only 19.9 mm thin and 2 kg weight while still meeting MIL-STD-810H military standards.
