Asus ExpertBook B9 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications

Asus ExpertBook B9 has 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

There's also super fast Intel Wi-Fi 6 and huge storage in the form of up to dual 2 TB SSDs with support for RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology for improved data reliability or faster operation, the company said.

It comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by 66Wh battery, which is supported by 65W USB-C charging.

The laptop also offers an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to store passwords and encryption keys for added security.

