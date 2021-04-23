Asus ExpertBook B9 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
The laptop will soon be available at a starting price of Rs 1,15,489.
Taiwanese technology giant Asus on Friday, 23 April, launched its new laptop Asus ExpertBook B9 in India. The laptop has been designed focusing on business professionals.
The laptop will soon be available at ASUS Exclusive Stores and leading Commercial PC channel partners at a starting price of Rs 1,15,489.
“The ExpertBook B9 is engineered to improve your on-the-go work efficiency, provide the extraordinary performance along with extraordinary battery life, ensure comprehensive connectivity and security thus setting a new benchmark in business laptop.,”Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia
Asus ExpertBook B9 Specifications
Asus ExpertBook B9 has 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
There's also super fast Intel Wi-Fi 6 and huge storage in the form of up to dual 2 TB SSDs with support for RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology for improved data reliability or faster operation, the company said.
It comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by 66Wh battery, which is supported by 65W USB-C charging.
The laptop also offers an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to store passwords and encryption keys for added security.
(With inputs from IANS)
