Why Apple's New Feature to Detect Child Abuse is Problematic

Several Apple users on Twitter expressed concerns that their phones may contain personal pictures which can potentially be flagged by the algorithm as CSAM imagery.

Concerns are also based around whether the new feature will break end-to-end encryption for iMessage users.

The Center for Democracy and Technology, in a statement called the new update an erosion of the privacy: “The mechanism that will enable Apple to scan images in iMessages is not an alternative to a backdoor — it is a backdoor. Client-side scanning on one ‘end’ of the communication breaks the security of the transmission, and informing a third-party (the parent) about the content of the communication undermines its privacy."

It is important to note that the critics aren't against Apple’s mission to fight CSAM, but fear the tools that it’s using to do so.