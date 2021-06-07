Live

Apple WWDC Event 2021 Live Updates: How to Watch

Apple’s WWDC 2021 will commence at at 10 am PDT, ie, 10:30 pm IST, on Monday, 7 June 2021.

Mehab Qureshi
Published
i

When And How to Watch the Event Online

Apple’s WWDC 2021 will commence at at 10 am PDT, ie, 10:30 PM IST, on Monday, 7 June 2021. The WWDC conference will be live-streamed from the company’s California campus and can be watched on:

  • Apple's official YouTube channel
  • Apple’s official website: apple.com
  • Apple TV app
  • Apple developer website and application
