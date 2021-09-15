Apple Unveils iPhone 13, iPhone Mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Check Prices & Specs
Here is everything we know about Apple's new range of iPhones.
Apple, in its 14 September 'California Streaming' event, announced the new iPhone 13 with some minor design tweaks over the iPhone 12.
The Cupertino-based tech giant announced four iPhone models at the Apple event – iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Mini.
iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Mini: Specifications
Design & display: iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have been redesigned on the inside and out, and come in five colours featuring a durable flat-edge design and an elegant aluminium frame. The 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch displays feature Ceramic Shield on the front. The improved Super Retina XDR OLED displays deliver an incredible contrast ratio for true blacks and a 28 percent increase in max outdoor brightness at 800 nits, with higher peak brightness for HDR content like photos and videos at 1200 nits.
Battery life: iPhone 13 claims to deliver an all-day battery life, offering up to two-and-a-half more hours in a day than iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 Mini provides up to an hour and a half more in a day than iPhone 12 Mini.
Camera: The new Wide camera, with 1.7 µm pixels, comes with the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system and is capable of gathering 47 percent more light for less noise and brighter results. Cinematic mode on iPhone records videos of people, pets, and objects with a beautiful depth effect with automatic focus changes, so anyone can capture cinema-style moments, even if they aren’t a professional filmmaker.
Processor: The phones are equipped with A15 Bionic processor that uses 5-nanometer technology and has nearly 15 billion transistors to tackle the most demanding tasks, including the latest computational photography features.
Colours: iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and red colours.
iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max: Specifications
Design & Display: Both models introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive.The all-new Pro lineup features a premium flat-edge design, crafted with exceptional materials, including the surgical-grade stainless steel band, with an elegant finish that is resistant to abrasion and corrosion, and a textured matte glass back.iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover
Battery Life: iPhone 13 Pro will last up to one and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will last up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Camera: The all-new Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 µm pixels, the largest ever on iPhone, for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions, producing even more detailed photos. Coupled with the larger ƒ/1.5 aperture, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a massive improvement in low-light situations, up to 2.2x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro, and nearly 1.5x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max. Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) — unique to iPhone — is available on both models, stabilising the sensor instead of the lens, so images are smooth and video is steady, even when the user is not.
Processor: The phones are equipped with A15 Bionic processor that uses 5-nanometer technology and has nearly 15 billion transistors to tackle the most demanding tasks, including the latest computational photography features.
Colours: iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in four finishes, including graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue.
Pricing & Availability
The iPhone 13 Pro price starts at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max at Rs 1,29,900.
Meanwhile, prices for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini start at Rs 79,900 and 69,900 respectively.
Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 13, all series, beginning 2:30 pm IST on Friday, 17 September, with availability from 24 September.
