ADVERTISEMENT

Apple 'Unleashed' Event: New MacBook Pro Launched With M1 Pro and M1 Max Chips

Apple is slated to launch a string of new technology.

The Quint
Updated
Tech and Auto
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apple 'Unleashed' Event took place on Monday, 18 October.</p></div>
i

In its second fall event this year, that began on Monday, 18 October, Apple launched new, redesigned MacBook Pro, which comes in two different models - 16.2 inch and 14 inch. This is the first time MacBook pro has been introduced in a 14 inch model.

These devices come with homegrown M1 Pro and M1 Max ARM-based systems-on-chip (SoCs).

Pre-order for the 2021 MacBook Pros opened on Monday, and they will be available for purchase starting next week.

The two models have been priced at:

  • 14 inch: $1999

  • 16.2 inch: $2499

Watch the launch event here:

Also Read

Apple to Hold 'Unleashed' Event, New M1X MacBook Pro & Airpods Expected

Apple to Hold 'Unleashed' Event, New M1X MacBook Pro & Airpods Expected
ADVERTISEMENT

The other features that come with the new MacBook Pro models include:

  • A 10-core CPU — eight high performance, two power efficient — as well as a 16-core GPU

  • The CPU part contains a 10-core chip

  • The new models also feature a unified memory system (introduced earlier)

  • They come with more IO ports

Further, amid other technology, Apple also introduced next-generation AirPods featuring spatial audio. HomePod mini was also launched in three new colours -- yellow, orange, and blue.

Earlier on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook had taken to Twitter to say ahead of the launch: "The big day is here".

Also Read

MacBook Air vs Asus ZenBook 14: Which One Should You Go for?  

MacBook Air vs Asus ZenBook 14: Which One Should You Go for?  

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT