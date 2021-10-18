Apple 'Unleashed' Event: New MacBook Pro Launched With M1 Pro and M1 Max Chips
Apple is slated to launch a string of new technology.
In its second fall event this year, that began on Monday, 18 October, Apple launched new, redesigned MacBook Pro, which comes in two different models - 16.2 inch and 14 inch. This is the first time MacBook pro has been introduced in a 14 inch model.
These devices come with homegrown M1 Pro and M1 Max ARM-based systems-on-chip (SoCs).
Pre-order for the 2021 MacBook Pros opened on Monday, and they will be available for purchase starting next week.
The two models have been priced at:
14 inch: $1999
16.2 inch: $2499
Watch the launch event here:
The other features that come with the new MacBook Pro models include:
A 10-core CPU — eight high performance, two power efficient — as well as a 16-core GPU
The CPU part contains a 10-core chip
The new models also feature a unified memory system (introduced earlier)
They come with more IO ports
Further, amid other technology, Apple also introduced next-generation AirPods featuring spatial audio. HomePod mini was also launched in three new colours -- yellow, orange, and blue.
Earlier on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook had taken to Twitter to say ahead of the launch: "The big day is here".
