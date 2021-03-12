Apple to Soon Make iPhone 12 in India, But Will it Get Cheaper?
Apple started production of iPhone devices in India in 2017.
US tech giant Apple has announced that it will manufacture 5G enabled iPhones in India. The flagship devices that will be manufactured in the country soon are iPhone 12, iPhone12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini.
According to a report by Business Standard, iPhone 12 will be manufactured at a long time partnered facility in Tamil Nadu. The report also reveals that the manufactured models will only be sold locally.
Apple started production of iPhone devices in India in 2017 with iPhone SE being the first model, followed by iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and now iPhone 12.
The tech company in a statement also confirmed that it will be manufacturing iPhone 12 flagship models in India. “We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers,” the company said in a statement.
Apple Suppliers Invest $900 Million in India
Three major Apple suppliers in India namely Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron have reportedly planned to invest $900 million in the next five years to start manufacturing of iPhone devices in India.
This plan will only boost the production and aims to transform India into an export manufacturing company.
According to Reuters, Foxconn has already planned to invest $542 million, while Wistron and Pegatron will be investing $163 million respectively.
iPhone12 Currently Costs 21% More in India
In the US, iPhone 12 is currently retailed at a price of Rs 66,000 (including tax and tarrifs). However, when exported to India the phone costs 21 percent more and is sold at a price of Rs 79,900.
According to a report by India Today, Apple launched its online store in India which reportedly took Amazon and Flipkart in the e-commerce space.
So...Will iPhones Get Cheaper Now?
Apple fans in India might find this disappointing but iPhones currently won’t get any cheaper. This is because Apple has manufactured several iPhone models previously as well in the country but the price seems to be constant.
The good news is that iPhone prices might drop in the near future, experts say in the second half of 2021, but the company has not officially announced any decision on prices dropping in India.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.