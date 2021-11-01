ADVERTISEMENT

Apple to Launch ‘iMac Pro’ in Early 2022 With M1 Pro & M1 Max Chipsets: Report

The 'iMac Pro', like the new MacBook Pro, will also feature mini-LED technology and ProMotion.

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The 2022 iMac Pro will supposedly look like the 2021 iMac 24.</p></div>
i

Apple will reportedly launch its next-generation iMac, with the moniker iMac Pro, in early 2022. As per MacRumors, the device will feature the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that Apple introduced with the MacBook Pro models.

Further, the models might feature "an added configuration". The base model will reportedly have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which can be upgraded further.

The 'iMac Pro', like the recently launched MacBook Pro, will also feature mini-LED technology and ProMotion, however, reports say that the new generation iMac will have a bigger display. In terms of design, it may look similar to the 24-inch iMac.

The port selection will reportedly include HDMI, USB-C, an SD card, and an Ethernet port on the power brick, IANS reported.

The 'iMac Pro' will reportedly be sold at over $2,000, with the device looking to be a replacement of the current Intel-based 27-inch iMac models at Apple, Hindustan Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the US-based tech giant unveiled its two latest computer-focused ARM-based Systems-on-a-Chip (SOCs), the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

(With inputs from IANS and Hindustan Times.)

Also Read

Apple Event: Purple iPhones, iMac 2021 Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’

Apple Event: Purple iPhones, iMac 2021 Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT