Apple Reveals Watch Series 7: Check Specifications, Pricing & Availability
Here is everything we know about Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple on Tuesday, 14 September in its global California Streaming event 2021 announced Watch Series 7 that offers new apps, including Mindfulness app and Tai Chi along with other new features.
"Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements - from our largest and most advanced display to enhanced durability and faster charging -making the world's best smartwatch better than ever before," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said in a statement late Tuesday.
Here is everything we know about Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple Watch Series 7: Specifications
Display & Design: Apple Watch Series 7 offers nearly 20 percent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 percent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6. The device is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a redesigned front crystal with a stronger and more robust geometry that is over 50 percent thicker than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it more crack-resistant without compromising optical clarity.
Battery Life: Apple Watch Series 7 provides all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge, and 33 percent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6, through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.
WatchOS 8: The new watchOS 8 brings new features to anyone who rides a bike. Apple Watch uses advanced algorithms to analyse GPS, heart rate, accelerometer, and gyroscope data to detect when users begin a ride, and prompts them to start an Outdoor Cycle workout if one wasn’t initiated.
Apple Fitness+: The first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch, will introduce a new body-conditioning workout type with Pilates and a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime, with guided Meditation.
Pricing & Availability
Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399, Watch SE starts at $279 and Watch Series 3 starts at $199 . The watches are available to order from apple.com/store and the Apple Store app, with availability in stores beginning 16 September.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.