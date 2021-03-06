Apple May Soon Launch iPad Mini Pro With 8.7-Inch Display
Apple iPad Mini Pro is expected to come in three different storage options : 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.
American tech giant Apple is reportedly working on iPad Mini Pro. It can be launched in the second half of 2021.
Last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Apple could release a new iPad Mini in the first half of 2021. But now it seems that the device could be launched as Apple iPad Mini Pro in a couple of weeks, reported GizmoChina.
Apple iPad Mini Pro Specifications
The iPad Mini Pro will reportedly have an 8.7-inch display. It also suggests that the width of iPad Mini Pro can be more than iPad Mini (2019). The device is also expected to have a home button and ‘Touch ID’ along with ‘lightning connectivity’.
As per the report, the upcoming iPad Mini Pro could come with the same design as the iPad Mini launched over the years, retaining the bezels on the top and the bottom.
It is likely to be powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset and is expected to come in three different storage options : 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.
Apple may also hold its Spring 2021 event sometime this month. The company is expected to launch the new iPad models, new AirPods, and a new Apple TV device there.
(With inputs from IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.