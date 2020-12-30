Apple Launches First-Generation College Student Mentorship Program

The report further states that the Launch@Apple programme may also provide opportunities for job shadowing, paid externships, and paid internships. Applications are now open and interested students can apply by 8 January 2021.

The PDF documents state that detailing the programme is for students who have a parent or guardian who has not obtained a college degree.

Students who are in first or second year of college and intend to major in finance, economics, accounting, or similar disciplines relating to business, mathematics, commerce, or data analytics are eligible for Launch@Apple.