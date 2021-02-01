Apple iPhone 13 May Use In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

American tech giant Apple is likely to release iPhone 13 lineup next year. A report by The Wall Street Journal claimed that the upcoming series may come with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as the secondary biometric option alongside Face ID.

According to the report, Apple may incorporate some of the features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 in its next-generation iPhones.

A former employee of the company said that they are working on optical sensors for in-screen fingerprint reading, which "can be more reliable" than an ultrasonic solution.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that the company is working on the optical in-display fingerprint and might introduce it with the iPhone 13 series.